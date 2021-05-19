Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:SNC traded up C$0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.64. 707,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,064. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The stock has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.