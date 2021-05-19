Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Shares Down 2.3%

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s share price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.63. 49,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 96,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several brokerages have commented on LVTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,903,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

