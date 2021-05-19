Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Lazard reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lazard by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after acquiring an additional 202,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $45.68 on Friday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

