LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $227.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.