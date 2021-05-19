Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.54 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $258,667.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00070865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00179615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01086618 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

