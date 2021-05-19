Leadcoin Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Leadcoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $204,634.84 and $264.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Leadcoin Profile

Leadcoin (CRYPTO:LDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

