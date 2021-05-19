Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. 14,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,896. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.