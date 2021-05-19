LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.46. LendingTree reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $13.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.38.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.01. The stock had a trading volume of 695,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.32. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

