Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 2,252 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $78.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87.

