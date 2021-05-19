Liberum Capital Raises Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 670

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of LON:CER opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Monday. Cerillion has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 562.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £209.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

