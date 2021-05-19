Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is AKO Capital LLP’s Largest Position

AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,641 shares during the period. Linde comprises 14.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.81% of Linde worth $1,183,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,079. The stock has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $189.86 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.