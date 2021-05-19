Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 215.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Linde by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $189.86 and a 52-week high of $303.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.18. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

