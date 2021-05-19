Linde’s (LIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Baader Bank

Baader Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.39.

NYSE:LIN opened at $298.00 on Friday. Linde has a 12-month low of $189.86 and a 12-month high of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

