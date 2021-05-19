LiquidApps (DAPP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15,091.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $21.92 million and $15,091.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063160 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.