Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.20 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $15.07 or 0.00038850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $830,542.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00073226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00325069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00182744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.01148282 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.