loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rowe began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

