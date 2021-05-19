Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 71,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,044. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

