Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 171,190 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 291.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,190 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kellogg worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

