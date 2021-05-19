Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

