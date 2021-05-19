Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 814,073 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

