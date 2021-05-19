Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,795 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,790. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

