Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 98.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,996 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NCR by 16.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 263,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 46,958 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,259,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

