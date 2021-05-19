Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 133,076 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,076 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

