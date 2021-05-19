Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Hits $0.0003

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 43.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and $3.76 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 73.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00089404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00335989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00219624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.45 or 0.01194393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.