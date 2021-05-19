LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $78,572,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $71,401,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,768 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,614. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

