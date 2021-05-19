Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,984,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,974,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after buying an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.