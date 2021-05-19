Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $563.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

