Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Shares of MDI opened at C$10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$884.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.50. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$3.35 and a one year high of C$11.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.19.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.55 million. Analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.