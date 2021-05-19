MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Tops $72.23 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $72.23 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 293,824,296 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

