Manulife Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,396 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,542% compared to the average daily volume of 85 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $22.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

