Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 19th (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences’ (NASDAQ:MRVI) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 19th. Maravai LifeSciences had issued 60,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,620,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the expiration of Maravai LifeSciences’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

MRVI stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

