Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOR. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Masonite International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Masonite International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.19. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $62.98 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

