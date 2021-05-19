MASQ Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. MASQ has a market cap of $3.56 million and $336,916.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00316605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00178960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.01023766 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032461 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,208,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

