MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $132.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $53,195,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.