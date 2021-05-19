Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $363.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $359.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

