McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

McKay Securities stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £209.32 million and a PE ratio of -12.36. McKay Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.40%.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

