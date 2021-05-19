Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Medallia were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 206,110 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,057 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,099 shares of company stock worth $9,178,858 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. BTIG Research raised their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

MDLA opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

