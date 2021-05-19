MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MAX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.