Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Financial Review

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 0 2 3 0 2.60

EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.99%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A -41.74% 471.06% EVO Payments -1.37% -6.43% 2.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and EVO Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.74 -$10.10 million $0.66 42.05

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

