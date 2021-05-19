Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

