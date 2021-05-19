Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Position Lifted by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Medifast worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

MED stock opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $326.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

