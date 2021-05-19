MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at ATB Capital

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.13.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

Shares of TSE LABS opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$104.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.