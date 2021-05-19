Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 314 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.34 on Wednesday, hitting $549.29. 125,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

