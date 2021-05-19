Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 443,147 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1,107.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,147 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $68,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $146.43. 120,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,423. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average of $133.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

