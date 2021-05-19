Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

ESLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

