Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $22.07 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after buying an additional 1,067,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,055,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,184. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

