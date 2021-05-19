Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $9.77 Million Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,098 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Camtek worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. 2,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.