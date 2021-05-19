Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 58,268 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,268 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $18,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 280,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,204. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $104.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.