Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 11.1% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average is $126.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.