MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (MKKGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MKKGY stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

